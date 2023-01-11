Full Stack Developer

Jan 11, 2023

GoldenRule is currently recruiting a Full Stack Developer for a renowned Insurance Giant. The role is a contract position with a hybrid mode of working.

Core Skills and Experience Required:

  • .Netcore

  • C#

  • MVC WebApi

  • Javascript UI

  • Typescript

  • React

  • JavaScript

  • Mongo DB

  • Confluence Jira

  • Azure

  • Cloud development

  • Azure App Services

  • Azure Storage

  • Azure Cosmos DB

  • GIT

  • Git Workflows

  • CI/CD processes

  • Azure Devops and Yaml Pipelines

  • Experience with API design

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

