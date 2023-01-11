Full Stack Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

GoldenRule is currently recruiting a Full Stack Developer for a renowned Insurance Giant. The role is a contract position with a hybrid mode of working.

Core Skills and Experience Required:

.Netcore

C#

MVC WebApi

Javascript UI

Typescript

React

JavaScript

React

Mongo DB

Confluence Jira

Azure

Cloud development

Azure App Services

Azure Storage

Azure Cosmos DB

GIT

GIT

Git Workflows

CI/CD processes

Azure Devops and Yaml Pipelines

Experience with API design

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

