Google Cloud Developer at RecruiTech – KwaZulu-Natal Umhlanga

The Google Cloud Developer will be responsible for designing, developing, and maintaining software applications and systems that run on Google Cloud Platform. This role requires a strong understanding of Google Cloud services, including but not limited to Compute Engine, Kubernetes Engine, Cloud Storage, Cloud SQL, and Big Query.

Key Responsibilities:

Design and develop scalable, highly available, and fault-tolerant systems on Google Cloud Platform

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define, design, and ship new features

Optimize application performance and scalability

Troubleshoot and debug production issues

Build and maintain tools for deployment, monitoring, and testing

Contribute to the development of cloud-native best practices

Key Requirements:

Strong experience in software development in one or more programming languages (such as Python, Go, Java, C#, etc.)

Experience with cloud-native technologies and services, particularly on Google Cloud Platform

Experience with containerization technologies (Docker, Kubernetes)

Experience with continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD)

Strong understanding of distributed systems and microservices architecture

Familiarity with Agile software development methodologies

Strong problem-solving skills and ability to debug and troubleshoot complex issues

Strong communication and collaboration skills

Familiarity with security and compliance in cloud environments

Bonus: Google Cloud certifications such as Professional Cloud Developer, Professional Cloud Architect.

