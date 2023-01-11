Graduate Developer

As part of our gamified and continuous learning programme, the Graduate Programme lets you bridge the gap between what you’ve learnt at university and what you need to flourish in the IT industry. Learn first-hand how to break and fix things, all the while working hard and having fun.

What we’re looking for in our grads

Passionate and newly qualified grads with a Diploma / Bachelors / Honours / Masters / Doctorate in BSc / BEng / BCom / BIT majoring in Computer Science, Computer and Software Engineering, Information Technology or Informatics.

As a grad, you need to ideally meet the following basic requirements:

65% and higher average score

Be immersed in, and have engaged with, technology / coding over and above your formal education

Newly qualified graduate in IT at a recognised South African University

High academic average

Passionate about building software and creatively solving issues and bugs

South African citizen

When applying, don’t forget to include:

Updated CV

Copy of your ID

Copy of your latest transcripts, Matric certificate, or latest results

Desired Skills:

.Net

Java

Javascript

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

We are an international software firm that solves real-world problems with innovative solutions and modern technology stacks. Our experience spans the education, financial services, gaming, insurance, telecoms and public sectors. We maintain our track record by using our vast business domain knowledge and world-class skills to successfully deliver digital solutions into client organisations.

Our relaxed yet professional work environment extends to our flat management structure. Being a part of our team means working on dynamic project teams, while pursuing your own career growth through our Continuous Learning Programme.

