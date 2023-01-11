Our client is searching for an Intermediate Business Analyst for a 12 month fixed contract. JHB/CT
We are looking for a Business Analyst with Online Back End Experience.
Retail experience would be ideal, but not required.
The role would entail: receiving, managing and changing orders online
Agile experience is required for this specific position
Qualification required:
- Grade 12
- Relevant 3-year Information Technology or business-related qualification
Preferred Qualification:
- Faculty Training Institute Business Analysis
- Faculty Training Institute Business Analysis qualification advantageous
Experience required:
- Minimum of 4 to 6 years Business/Process Analysis experience, preferably across multiple disciplines/domains
- Proven experience in leading solution design workshops
- Expert knowledge in delivering typical Business Analysis Artefacts
- Working knowledge of relevant methodology and tools e.g. Process modelling tools, project management methodologies (Waterfall, Agile etc.)
Duties/Responsibilities:
- Develop a Business Analysis Approach in project execution or investigation
- Understand project context to determine applicable BPA approach
- Lead the definition and review of business processes
- Understand current business processes and define future business processes
- Document future business process/es
- Facilitate Business requirements workshops or sessions to elicit and define system requirements
- Plan and execute business requirements elicitation sessions/workshops
- Develop Business Requirement Specifications
- Participate in solution design workshops
- Develop Functional Requirement Specifications
- Provide input to System Requirement Specification and other Technical oriented
documents
- Contribute in development of testing and training materials
- Document test scenarios and review test cases
- Assist testing capability in ensuring that new system meet requirements
- Coordinate and lead User Acceptance Testing (UAT
- Strong customer service ethos
- Strong communication skills and active listening
- Strong business writing skills
- Acceptance of ownership and accountability
- Patience and understanding
- Cultural awareness
- Ability to work well with people
- Excellent organizational skills
- Willingness to sometimes work unsociable hours
- A logical mind
- Enthusiasm for continual learning
- Motivated and self-driven
Desired Skills:
- Time Management
- Critical Thinking
- Spreadsheet software
- Judgment and Decision Making
- Active Listening
- Tax preparation software
- Accounting Software