Intermediate Business Analyst

JUNIOR BUSINESS ANALYST

My client is looking for an Intermediate Business Analyst to help drive the implementation of projects across our organisation. The ideal candidate for this role should have strong technical and analytical capabilities as well as project management and/or software development experience. In addition, the successful candidate should have business acumen, good stakeholder management skills and the ability to clearly communicate and present information.

REQUIREMENTS

Bachelor’s degree in Industrial Engineering/ related qualification

Minimum 2+ years’ relevant experience

Further studies/proven experience in project management would be beneficial

Exposure to supply chain or warehousing operations would be beneficial, but is not required

Advanced computer literacy (MS Office (especially Excel), SQL, data manipulation skills)

Experience in operational software would be beneficial, but is not required

Must be fluent in English

Excellent organisational skills

A critical thinker with strong business judgement.

Strong problem-solving capabilities

Good communicator

DUTIES

Define and scope projects.

Work closely with the business to identify key areas for improvement, prioritise needs, development of strategies to pursue them, development of actionable solutions.

Facilitate workshops to define business requirements.

Prepare detailed specifications including requirement and functional specifications and business cases.

Process design, mapping and re-engineering.

Project/solution implementation.

Manage process change within the business.

Manage projects independently and liaise with senior stakeholders.

Perform system and user testing.

Risk management.

Stakeholder management.

The position is based in Centurion.

Please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Technical & analytical capabilities

Project management/Software Development

Exposure to Supply Chain/Warehousing Operations

Advanced computer literacy

MS Office (Excel

SQL

Data manipulation skills

Fluent in English

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position