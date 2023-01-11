Intermediate Business Analyst – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

Jan 11, 2023

Our client is searching for an Intermediate Business Analyst for a 12 month fixed contract. JHB/CT

We are looking for a Business Analyst with Online Back End Experience.
Retail experience would be ideal, but not required.
The role would entail: receiving, managing and changing orders online
Agile experience is required for this specific position

Qualification required:

  • Grade 12

  • Relevant 3-year Information Technology or business-related qualification

Preferred Qualification:

  • Faculty Training Institute Business Analysis

  • Faculty Training Institute Business Analysis qualification advantageous

Experience required:

  • Minimum of 4 to 6 years Business/Process Analysis experience, preferably across multiple disciplines/domains

  • Proven experience in leading solution design workshops

  • Expert knowledge in delivering typical Business Analysis Artefacts

  • Working knowledge of relevant methodology and tools e.g. Process modelling tools, project management methodologies (Waterfall, Agile etc.)

Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Develop a Business Analysis Approach in project execution or investigation

  • Understand project context to determine applicable BPA approach

  • Lead the definition and review of business processes

  • Understand current business processes and define future business processes

  • Document future business process/es

  • Facilitate Business requirements workshops or sessions to elicit and define system requirements

  • Plan and execute business requirements elicitation sessions/workshops

  • Develop Business Requirement Specifications

  • Participate in solution design workshops

  • Develop Functional Requirement Specifications

  • Provide input to System Requirement Specification and other Technical oriented
    documents

  • Contribute in development of testing and training materials

  • Document test scenarios and review test cases

  • Assist testing capability in ensuring that new system meet requirements

  • Coordinate and lead User Acceptance Testing (UAT

  • Strong customer service ethos

  • Strong communication skills and active listening

  • Strong business writing skills

  • Acceptance of ownership and accountability

  • Patience and understanding

  • Cultural awareness

  • Ability to work well with people

  • Excellent organizational skills

  • Willingness to sometimes work unsociable hours

  • A logical mind

  • Enthusiasm for continual learning

  • Motivated and self-driven

Desired Skills:

  • Time Management
  • Critical Thinking
  • Spreadsheet software
  • Judgment and Decision Making
  • Active Listening
  • Tax preparation software
  • Accounting Software

