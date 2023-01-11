Intermediate Network Engineer (CCNA)

Our Port Elizabeth based client is recruiting for an Intermediate Network Engineer for a contract position thereafter should placement be seen fit by both parties, the candidate will become permanent.

IMPORTANT: candidate should have been awarded the CCNA qualification, not only attended the courses.

Academic requirements:

2-year diploma / 3-year degree in networking related studies

CCNA certificate

Work experience:

At least 4-5 years networking experience

Work experience needs to be in the following:

Networking routers (Cisco, Juniper or Mikrotik)

VOIP devices and services

Contractual offer:

Long term position sought, but contract offered on basis of suitability

Renewal of contract thereafter should placement be seen fit by both parties.

