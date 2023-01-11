Intermediate Network Engineer – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Academic requirements:
- 2-year diploma / 3-year degree in networking related studies
- CCNA certificate
Work experience:
- At least 4-5 years networking experience
- Work experience needs to be in the following:
- Networking routers (Cisco, Juniper or Mikrotik)
- VOIP devices and services
Contractual offer:
- Long term position sought, but contract offered on basis of suitability
- Renewal of contract thereafter should placement be seen fit by both parties.
Desired Skills:
- 4-5 years networking experience
- Networking routers (Cisco
- Juniper or Mikrotik)
- VOIP devices and services