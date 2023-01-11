Intermediate Network Engineer – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Jan 11, 2023

Academic requirements:

  • 2-year diploma / 3-year degree in networking related studies
  • CCNA certificate

Work experience:

  • At least 4-5 years networking experience
  • Work experience needs to be in the following:
  • Networking routers (Cisco, Juniper or Mikrotik)
  • VOIP devices and services

Contractual offer:

  • Long term position sought, but contract offered on basis of suitability
  • Renewal of contract thereafter should placement be seen fit by both parties.

Desired Skills:

  • 4-5 years networking experience
  • Networking routers (Cisco
  • Juniper or Mikrotik)
  • VOIP devices and services

