Intern/Graduate Software Developer at Ntice Search – KwaZulu-Natal Salt Rock

Our client, an IT Services organization, is looking for an Intern/Graduate Software Developer interested in gaining more exposure to the fast paced world of IT to join their team! This company is based in Ballito and hence applicants needs to live in KZN, however, this is a remote position.

Role and Responsibilities

Able to function and contribute meaningfully to a team and report to the team lead

Ability to self-learn and follow design principals and concepts required

Be reliable and available when needed

Take instructions

Have knowledge in C#, HTML, JavaScript and or TypeScript

Have knowledge in conventional source control (GIT)

Have knowledge in issue trackers like JIRA

Ability to track your time spend using a given tool

Technical Stack

.NET

ASP.NET

C#

JavaScript

TypeScript

HTML

CSS

Transact-SQL

No-SQL

Qualifications and Education Requirements

Minimum of a Matric or equivalent

Certificate in software development is advantageous

Desired Skills:

Intern

Graduate

Software

Learn more/Apply for this position