Intern/Graduate Software Developer at Ntice Search

Jan 11, 2023

Our client, an IT Services organization, is looking for an Intern/Graduate Software Developer interested in gaining more exposure to the fast paced world of IT to join their team! This company is based in Ballito and hence applicants needs to live in KZN, however, this is a remote position.

Role and Responsibilities

  • Able to function and contribute meaningfully to a team and report to the team lead
  • Ability to self-learn and follow design principals and concepts required
  • Be reliable and available when needed
  • Take instructions
  • Have knowledge in C#, HTML, JavaScript and or TypeScript
  • Have knowledge in conventional source control (GIT)
  • Have knowledge in issue trackers like JIRA
  • Ability to track your time spend using a given tool

Technical Stack

  • .NET
  • ASP.NET
  • C#
  • JavaScript
  • TypeScript
  • HTML
  • CSS
  • Transact-SQL
  • No-SQL

Qualifications and Education Requirements

  • Minimum of a Matric or equivalent
  • Certificate in software development is advantageous

Desired Skills:

  • Intern
  • Graduate
  • Software

