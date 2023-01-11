IT / Full Stack Developer at Aquatico Group of Companies

Develop new software specific to changing company requirements. Maintain existing in-house software, bug fixing and maintenance of database.

Preferred Competences: Visual Studio, VB.net, App development, SQL Server (limited), Transact-SQL, web development with PHP experience

Desired Skills:

Maintenance of company’s SQL Server database o

Bug fixing of existing internal software. o

Programming of stand-alone applications

web-based applications and mobile device applications o

User-feedback follow-up. o

MIS report development o

Documentation of software. o

Continuous improvement of internal software. o

Working knowledge of SVN source control

Desired Work Experience:

Less than 1 year Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

The Aquatico Group, specialising in

ENVIRONMENTAL MONITORING, LABORATORY ANALYSES AND SCIENTIFIC ASSESSMENT REPORTS

We are an environmental monitoring and testing laboratory based in Pretoria, South Africa. Since our inception in 1998, Aquatico has grown into a leading environmental monitoring service provider that offers cutting-edge technology and innovation to our extensive customer base.

