Java Developer at Swift Momentum – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

We are looking for Java engineers to assist with:
Conducting software analysis, programming, testing and debugging
Identifying production and non-production application issues
Contributing in all phases of the development lifecycle
Writing well designed, testable, efficient code
Ensuring designs follow specifications
Preparing and producing releases of software components
Supporting continuous improvement by investigating alternatives and technologies and presenting these for architectural review
Requirements
BSc degree in a technology-related field preferable
Proficiency in Java with +-3 years solid exposure at an academic or professional level
Must be interested in pursuing a professional career in Java
Experience in: (relative to seniority)
OO Principles – polymorphism, inheritance, encapsulation
Strong Java and OO development knowledge
J2EE
JSP
JavaScript
JQuery
MVC
CSS and HTML
JDBC – creating relational databases, queries and updates
JUnit / Unit Testing Framework
EJB or Spring Framework
JPA / Hibernate
RESTful Framework
Maven / ANT
Git
HTML5 basics
Desired Skills:
- Java Development
- Spring Framework
- J2EE
- Spring Boot
- Java 8
- Hibernate
- RESTful Framework
- HTML5 basics
- Git
- CSS and HTML
- MVC
- JQuery
- OO Principles – polymorphism
- inheritance
- encapsulation
- JUnit
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
We are an international software firm that solves real-world problems with innovative solutions and modern technology stacks. Our experience spans the education, financial services, gaming, insurance, telecoms and public sectors. We maintain our track record by using our vast business domain knowledge and world-class skills to successfully deliver digital solutions into client organisations.
Our relaxed yet professional work environment extends to our flat management structure. Being a part of our team means working on dynamic project teams, while pursuing your own career growth through our Continuous Learning Programme.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical
- RA