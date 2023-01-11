Java Developer at Swift Momentum – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

We are looking for Java engineers to assist with:

Conducting software analysis, programming, testing and debugging

Identifying production and non-production application issues

Contributing in all phases of the development lifecycle

Writing well designed, testable, efficient code

Ensuring designs follow specifications

Preparing and producing releases of software components

Supporting continuous improvement by investigating alternatives and technologies and presenting these for architectural review

Requirements

BSc degree in a technology-related field preferable

Proficiency in Java with +-3 years solid exposure at an academic or professional level

Must be interested in pursuing a professional career in Java

Experience in: (relative to seniority)

OO Principles – polymorphism, inheritance, encapsulation

Strong Java and OO development knowledge

J2EE

JSP

JavaScript

JQuery

MVC

CSS and HTML

JDBC – creating relational databases, queries and updates

JUnit / Unit Testing Framework

EJB or Spring Framework

JPA / Hibernate

RESTful Framework

Maven / ANT

Git

HTML5 basics

Desired Skills:

Java Development

Spring Framework

J2EE

Spring Boot

Java 8

Hibernate

RESTful Framework

HTML5 basics

Git

CSS and HTML

MVC

JQuery

OO Principles – polymorphism

inheritance

encapsulation

JUnit

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

We are an international software firm that solves real-world problems with innovative solutions and modern technology stacks. Our experience spans the education, financial services, gaming, insurance, telecoms and public sectors. We maintain our track record by using our vast business domain knowledge and world-class skills to successfully deliver digital solutions into client organisations.

Our relaxed yet professional work environment extends to our flat management structure. Being a part of our team means working on dynamic project teams, while pursuing your own career growth through our Continuous Learning Programme.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical

RA

