L2 Network Engineer at Sabenza IT – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Looking for a L2 Network Engineer based in Cape Town for a 12 month contract.

As a network engineer, you’ll be part of our technology group, working closely with other teams such as DevOps and Application Development to provide solutions that help us run efficiently and effectively. You will use your technical skills to ensure we have the right infrastructure in place for our business operations.

Hands on experience on following technologies:

Routing / switching (Cisco/Arista)

Wi-Fi (Cisco/Arista)

Firewalls (Palo Alto /Cisco)

VPN technology

MPLS Technology

Internet Technology

Requirements:

Transformation participation and adoption by teams for any automation/new tools introduction for Network Infrastructure

Good exposure in handling large enterprise network

Experience in remotely management of incidents

ITIL process knowledge

Ability to review logs and provide updates

Escalation to OEM TAC

Ability to implement Network changes

Basic understanding of MPLS technology

Basic understanding of telecom standards / protocols

Closure of all assigned tickets on tool

Closure of tickets within SLA

Updating the Activity tracker against all the incident tickets on ITSM tool

Sharing the Analysis report for all major incidents within 30 mins of closure

Updating the SOP’s for minimum 2 processes per Month

Successful implementation of Change Requests

Successful implementation of Rollback plan in case the CR gets failed

Handling client escalation/ month

Timely escalation to the next level

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology or a related field required

Prior experience as a network engineer is preferred.

Understanding on Cloud Network technology (Azure & AWS)

Desired Skills:

