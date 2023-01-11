L2 Network Engineer at Sabenza IT – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Looking for a L2 Network Engineer based in Cape Town for a 12 month contract.
As a network engineer, you’ll be part of our technology group, working closely with other teams such as DevOps and Application Development to provide solutions that help us run efficiently and effectively. You will use your technical skills to ensure we have the right infrastructure in place for our business operations.
Hands on experience on following technologies:
- Routing / switching (Cisco/Arista)
- Wi-Fi (Cisco/Arista)
- Firewalls (Palo Alto /Cisco)
- VPN technology
- MPLS Technology
- Internet Technology
Requirements:
- Transformation participation and adoption by teams for any automation/new tools introduction for Network Infrastructure
- Good exposure in handling large enterprise network
- Experience in remotely management of incidents
- ITIL process knowledge
- Ability to review logs and provide updates
- Escalation to OEM TAC
- Ability to implement Network changes
- Basic understanding of MPLS technology
- Basic understanding of telecom standards / protocols
- Closure of all assigned tickets on tool
- Closure of tickets within SLA
- Updating the Activity tracker against all the incident tickets on ITSM tool
- Sharing the Analysis report for all major incidents within 30 mins of closure
- Updating the SOP’s for minimum 2 processes per Month
- Successful implementation of Change Requests
- Successful implementation of Rollback plan in case the CR gets failed
- Handling client escalation/ month
- Timely escalation to the next level
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology or a related field required
- Prior experience as a network engineer is preferred.
- Understanding on Cloud Network technology (Azure & AWS)
Desired Skills:
