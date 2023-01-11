Laravel Developer

Role Purpose

In this role, you’ll be responsible for the development of Laravel applications using PHP and JavaScript. You will work closely with other members of the team to ensure that projects are completed on time and to budget.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, or related field required

1+ Year experience with Laravel preferred.

Minimum of 3 years’ experience in PHP programming with a focus on Laravel Framework preferred.

Familiarity with the Amazon Web Services (AWS) ecosystem and its tools/libraries is a plus.

Requirements

Maintains different types of coding in order to accomplish the most complex website designs.

Works closely with multiple teams during different stages of the project cycle to ensure projects are completed successfully and on time.

Responsible for web application development and maintenance of a large number of websites in a timely and cost effective manner.

Demonstrates superior written and verbal communication skills as well as excellent interpersonal skills.

Documents or designs processes to support the current workflow or product.

Performs occasional integration tests on various versions of PHP and other open-source code to make sure the API works.

Works as a member of the development team to evaluate risks and perform project tasks.

Desired Skills:

PHP

API

Laravel

