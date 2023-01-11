.Net Core Developer

Jan 11, 2023

  • Design and develop robust, testable and maintainable software solutions.
  • Document software, in particular business rules and key technical decisions.
  • Research and make suggestions on how to improve our existing systems.
  • Analyse, diagnose and resolve software errors.

Knowledge, skills and experience:

  • Minimum of 1 – 3 years’ work experience
  • Experience doing C# .NET Core development
  • .NET framework knowledge
  • Experience with Microsoft web technologies (ASP.NET MVC or Web API and WCF)
  • Solid Experience with SQL Server and an ORM framework of choice
  • Experience in domain driven design (DDD)
  • Experience in test driven development (TDD)
  • Kubernetes / Micro Service exposure will be advantageous
  • Azure / AWS exposure beneficial
  • DevSecOps CI/CD Pipelines beneficial
  • Restful service experience beneficial

Minimum Education:

  • Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training.
  • Tertiary education: IT Diploma or IT degree.

Desired Skills:

  • C# .net Core
  • ASP.Net
  • MVC
  • Web API
  • WCF
  • SQL

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *