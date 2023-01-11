.Net Core Developer

- Design and develop robust, testable and maintainable software solutions.
- Document software, in particular business rules and key technical decisions.
- Research and make suggestions on how to improve our existing systems.
- Analyse, diagnose and resolve software errors.
Knowledge, skills and experience:
- Minimum of 1 – 3 years’ work experience
- Experience doing C# .NET Core development
- .NET framework knowledge
- Experience with Microsoft web technologies (ASP.NET MVC or Web API and WCF)
- Solid Experience with SQL Server and an ORM framework of choice
- Experience in domain driven design (DDD)
- Experience in test driven development (TDD)
- Kubernetes / Micro Service exposure will be advantageous
- Azure / AWS exposure beneficial
- DevSecOps CI/CD Pipelines beneficial
- Restful service experience beneficial
Minimum Education:
- Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training.
- Tertiary education: IT Diploma or IT degree.
Desired Skills:
- C# .net Core
- ASP.Net
- MVC
- Web API
- WCF
- SQL