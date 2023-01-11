Network Security Engineer (Cisco)

Network Security Engineer As a Network Security Engineer, you will be responsible for maintaining and improving the security of our network. This includes identifying vulnerabilities within our network and monitoring these to make sure they are resolved quickly. You will also manage firewall rules, monitor system performance and help ensure that our systems meet compliance requirements. Same contract or location!

Academic Qualifications

Diploma, degree, or relevant qualification in IT/Computing (or demonstrated equivalent work experience)

Advantageous certifications:

Up to date and relevant ITIL certification (Foundation Level)

CCNA Enterprise

CCNP Enterprise and advantage

Check Point Certified Security Administrator NG with Application Intelligence (CCSA-NG AI)

Cisco Firewalls and Routers

FortiGate firewalls and switching.

Requirements:

Proactively monitors the work queues.

Perform operational tasks to resolve all incidents/requests in a timely manner and within the agreed SLA.

Update incident and change tickets with resolution tasks performed.

Identify, Investigate, analyze issues and errors prior to or when they occur, and log all such incidents in a timely manner. Capture all required and relevant information for immediate resolution

Provide second level support to all incidents, requests and identify the root cause of incidents and problems

Communicate with other teams and clients for extending support.

Execute changes with clear identification of risks and mitigation plans to be captured into the change record.

Escalate all tickets to seek the right focus from CoE and other teams, if needed continue the escalations to management

Work with automation teams for effort optimization and automating routine tasks

Seek and identify enhancements across the network environment.

Coach Service Desk and L1 teams for technical and behavioral skills

Establish monitoring for client infrastructure.

Identify problems and errors before they impact a client’s service

Lead and manage all initial client escalation for operational issues.

Contribute to the change management process by logging all change requests with complete details for standard and non-standard including patching and any other changes to Configuration Items.

Ensures all changes are carried out with proper change approvals

Plan and execute approved maintenance activities.

Audit and analyze incident and request tickets for quality and recommends improvements with updates to knowledge articles.

Gather all required information and add it to the assigned tickets before escalating to the next tier of support

Partake and abide by CAB processes when involved in changes

Knowledge, Skills, and Attributes:

Ability to communicate and work across different cultures and social groups.

Ability to plan activities and projects well in advance and considers possible changing circumstances.

Ability to maintain a positive outlook at work.

Ability to work well in a pressurized environment

Ability to work hard and put in longer hours when it is necessary

Ability to adapt to changing circumstances.

Ability to place clients at the forefront of all interactions, understanding their requirements, and create a positive client experience throughout the total client journey

A well-working acquaintance in the Linux environment

Advanced Linux Shell Scripting

Security administration port security on switches and IP security on Routers via Access list

Installing, Configuring, and Troubleshooting of Networking Equipment’s: Routers and Switches.

Managing, Maintaining, and Configuring an Internetwork with the help of WAN technologies like PPP, Frame-relay, dedicated T1s, ISDN, and Routing Protocols: OSPF, EIGRP, IGRP, RIP, and RIPv2. Introductory knowledge of Layer-2 Switching, Vlan’s, and Access-list.

In depth knowledge of Multi-Protocol Label Switching (MPLS), Voice over IP (VoIP), Firewall PIX, Cisco Call Manager, and routing protocol BGP

Working knowledge of Networking technologies, principles, and protocols based on OSI model, TCP/IP, UDP, IP, IP, ARP, ICMP, SMTP, FTP, TFTP addressing and MAC addresses, etc.

Understanding of IP addressing and subnetting, Routing concepts

Sound knowledge of routing protocols – RIP V1/V2, OSPF, IGRP and EIGRP

Sound knowledge of Switch Configuration and VLAN setup on Cisco switches.

Implemented SNMP on devices to allow for network management.

Implemented traffic filters using Standard and Extended access lists, Distribute-Lists, and Route Maps.

Understanding and implementing Protocols such as (HTTP/S, DHCP, DNS, SMTP, SNMP, NTP, SSH, FTP, TFTP, HSRP, MRTG and other web-based protocols)

Perform Troubleshooting end-to-end between two sites.

Understanding of SD-WAN technology

Working knowledge of FortiGate firewalls

Working knowledge of Forti Analyzer

Knowledge of Enterprise-scale LAN systems (STP, VTP, Port-channel, Trunking, VLANs, VACL’s, Stacking)

Working Understanding of Routing Protocols such as (EIGRP & OSPF)

Knowledge of Enterprise Wi-Fi technologies

Knowledge of Cisco Identity Services Engine (ISE) & TACACS

Ability to work independently with minimal supervision.

Knowledge of Layer-2 Switching, Vlan’s, and Access-list.

FortiGate NSE4 minimum

Advantageous

Operate FTP SSH Samba Server in the Linux Environment

Knowledge of Enterprise Monitoring (Spectrum, Cisco Prime)

Knowledge of incident management systems

Moderate years of relevant managed services experience

Moderate level knowledge in ticketing tools preferably Service Now and Remedy

Working knowledge of Infloblox

Desired Skills:

ITIL

CCNA

Firewalls

switching

VLAN

Fortigate

