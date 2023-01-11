Network Security Engineer (CPT/JHB)

The Network Security Engineer (L3) is responsible for providing a professional third-line technical support and field engineering service to clients by proactively identifying and resolving technical incidents and problems.

Through pre-emptive service incident and resolution activities, this role will restore service to clients by managing incidents and seeing them through to an effective resolution.

Their primary objective is to ensure all requests, process events and resolution incidents result in zero missed SLA conditions.

The role is responsible for managing incidents of high complexity, conducts advanced and complicated tasks, and provides resolution to a diverse range of complex problems.

This position uses considerable judgement and independent analysis within defined policies and practices.

Education required:

Diploma, degree, or relevant qualification in IT/Computing (or demonstrated equivalent work experience)

Certifications required:

ITIL v3 Foundation

CCNP Security,

McAfee Product Specialist SIEM,

F5 Certified Solutions Expert (F5-CSE) Security,

CompTIA CASP+,

Rapid 7 Advanced Vulnerability Management Certified Administrator

Qualys Certified Specialist

Any of the above certifications is a plus. The Network Security Engineer (L3) is expected to gain certifications relevant to services supported. Certifications carry additional weight on candidate’s qualification for the role. ITIL should be mandatory or we provide as part of induction.

Work experience required:

4-6 years’ work experience

5+ years’ experience required in Engineering function within a medium to large ICT organisation.

Experience of Managed Services

Working knowledge of ITIL Processes

Experience working with vendors and/or 3rd parties.

Skills and attributes

Availability Management:

Analyses service and component availability, reliability, maintainability and serviceability.

Ensures that services and components meet and continue to meet all of their agreed performance targets and service levels.

Provides advice, assistance and leadership associated with the planning, design and improvement of service and component availability, to meet or exceed contracted outcomes for a client.

Service Level Management:

Monitor service delivery against service level agreements and maintains records of relevant information. Analyses service records against agreed service levels to identify actions required to maintain or improve levels of service.

Ensures that service delivery meets agreed service levels.

Configuration Management:

Manages configuration items (CIs) and related information. Investigates and implements tools, techniques and processes for managing CIs and verifies that related information is complete, current and accurate. Maintains secure configuration, applying and maintaining tools, techniques and processes to identify, track, log and maintain accurate, complete and current information.

Capacity Management:

Monitors service component capacity and initiates actions to resolve any shortfalls according to agreed procedures. Applies techniques to control the demand upon a particular resource or service.

Managed Services:

Uses available tools & platforms to investigate and diagnose problems, collect performance statistics and create reports, working with users, other staff and suppliers as appropriate.

Drafts and maintains procedures and documentation for managed services.

Ensures usage of knowledge articles in incident and problem diagnosis and resolution.

Where missing, builds knowledge articles and disseminates them to junior team members, to increase first call resolution in the Operations Center.

Maintains processes and checks that all requests for service are dealt with according to agreed procedures.

Incident Management:

Prioritizes and diagnoses incidents according to agreed procedures. Investigates causes of incidents and seeks resolution.

Escalates unresolved incidents.

Facilitates recovery, following resolution of incidents through adoption of knowledge articles.

Documents and closes resolved incidents according to agreed procedures.

Problem Management:

Initiates and monitors actions to investigate and resolve problems in systems, processes, and services. Determines problem fixes/remedies.

Assists with the implementation of agreed remedies and preventative measures.

Knowledge Management:

Utilizes knowledge management systems as part of all work activities to ensure adherence to agreed procedures.

Identifies opportunities for additions, modifications or improvements to knowledge management systems in order to reduce incident resolution time and increase the number of activities that can be completed at L1 and L2.

Analyzes knowledge articles created by themselves and others to look for opportunities to pass to the automation team for automation.

Technical Specialism:

Maintains an in-depth knowledge of specific specialisms and provides expert advice regarding their application.

Desired Programming/Scripting Skills:

Python, PHP, XML, REST API Programming/Scripting (or similar programming/scripting languages)

Work Outputs

Ensure resolution of incidents and requests:

They investigate second line support calls assigned to them and identify the root cause of incidents and problems.

They ensure the efficient and comprehensive resolution of incidents and requests.

This could involve ensuring that repairs are carried out by coordinating product requests and liaising with other team members.

They will also report and escalate issues to 3rd party vendors if necessary.

They take full ownership for managing the incident to resolution within the service level conditions.

Monitor Infrastructure:

They ensure that assigned infrastructure at the client site is configured, installed, tested and operational.

In this regard they will perform necessary checks, apply monitoring tools and respond to alerts.

Where software is a component of the solution, they will also take responsibility for ensuring that the software is installed and configured according to client requirements.

Identify problems and errors:

The Network Security Engineer (L3) identifies problems and errors prior to or when they occur.

He or she will log all such incidents in a timely manner with the required level of detail with all the necessary.

They liaise with all stakeholders including client IT environments, vendors, carriers and the company colleagues to expedite diagnosis of errors and problems and to identify a resolution.

Incident management:

When required they will take responsibility receiving calls and incidents at the services desk.

They assist in analyzing, assigning and escalating the support calls. They also provide telephonic support to clients where required.

They update incidents with progress and resolution details.

Ensure continuous feedback:

They provide continuous feedback to clients and affected parties and update all systems and/or portals as prescribed by the company procedures.

Quality Management:

They will proactively identify opportunities for work optimization including opportunities for automation of work.

Incident reduction and avoidance:

The Network Security Engineer (L3) will routinely identify common incidents and opportunities for avoidance as well as general opportunities for incident reduction. This could include identification of problematic systems in a client environment or regular times certain incidents occur.

They will identify potential solutions for reduction/avoidance. MS Service Engineer also flags any repeat incidents or service requests for automation.

Shift management:

Network Security Engineers (L3) that work shifts will be required to follow the required handover procedures for shift changes to ensure service continuity. Complete and maintain any shift handover schedules.

