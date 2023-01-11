Network Specialist L4 (Cisco) – Gauteng Johannesburg North

As an Infoblox technology lead/Managed Services Engineer, you will be responsible for a critical service of which majority of customer IT solutions rely on. You will use your broad experience within IT to be able navigate end to end technical architectural considerations when developing your client proposal, involvement in the deployment process and operational oversight to tackle escalations.

Duties

Maintaining vendor and customer relationships, formulating possible project and implementation scenarios during the presales engagement is key to alleviate concerns that the client may face.

Acting as an intermediary between the technical and non-technical project stakeholders and finds means to meet all of their requirements during the process is essential to your role.

Translating the business requirements into the technical language and vice versa. Integrate technical expertise with strong leadership skills, provide technical documentation and quotations.

Evaluate and assess risks to mitigate them and eliminate any factors that might hinder the successful delivery of the solution. Solution Architects know how to identify and reduce the threat of risks via tests in performance, security, user experience, and more.

Focus on the technical and business feasibility of a solution and ensure that it fits within well-established patterns and guidelines laid down by the vendor in the form best practices.

Recommend new and existing solutions, which involve enhancing application and systems functionality, features to upsell as part of your presales

Provide technical oversight to the deployment of solutions sold.

You will provide exceptional L3 and L4 technical support of all remote site Infrastructures as well as assisting with implementation of customer projects.

Skills

Presentation and documentation (PowerPoint, Excel)

Collaboration between internal, vendor and customers’ requirements. Must be a team player.

Microsoft/Linux Administration (Certification advantages)

Knowledge of architecture and IT services frameworks (TOGAF, ITIL, COBOL)

Networking experience (Cisco Routing and Switching – CCNP advantages)

Experience WAN/LAN, routing and routed protocols

Security experience (Firewall/Endpoint security)

Highly preferred technical skills

DNS, DHCP architecture of Infoblox and vendors relating to enterprise DNS, working knowledge of Microsoft and BIND DNS.

Cybersecurity (DDOS, Exfiltration, Ransomware, tunneling) knowledge and mitigation techniques

Knowledge of Cloud & Virtualization Architecture (Azure, AWS, GCP).

Systems, Network, Application monitoring architecture knowledge of enterprise solutions like NetScout/Broadcom/ EMC M&R

