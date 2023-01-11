Postilion Developer – Gauteng Menlyn

Jan 11, 2023

Skills:

  • Minimum 3 years’ experience within POS Acquiring / TermAPP, Application Builder
  • Experience with ATM Driving – ATMAPP / Application Builder (NCR and Diebold)
  • Experience with 3DSecure / E-Commerce acquiring
  • Minimum 2 years’ experience within UPF Framework
  • Experience with any database engine like (MS SQL, MySQL, MSSQL, Oracle) is an advantage.
  • Experience with any modern development language like (C / C++ / C# / F# / Java Delphi/ T-SQL/ Python, Perl).
  • Familiarity with any of the following is an advantage: cryptography, ISO8583 protocol, computer networks, Postilion, HSM, Virtual Machines

Qualifications

  • B. Tech (Information systems/ Computer Systems) or B.Sc. (Computer Science) or B.Eng. (Electronic / Electronic / Computer)
  • Matric or equivalent qualification
  • The applicant may be busy with part time studies towards an Honours or a Master’s degree

Special Requirements:

  • Willing to work overtime (As an exception when required)
  • Perform standby duties; (As an exception when required)
  • Must have own and reliable transport.

Desired Skills:

  • POS Acquiring
  • TermAPP
  • Application Builder
  • ATM Driving
  • 3DSecure
  • E-Commerce acquiring

