Postilion Developer – Gauteng Menlyn

Skills:
- Minimum 3 years’ experience within POS Acquiring / TermAPP, Application Builder
- Experience with ATM Driving – ATMAPP / Application Builder (NCR and Diebold)
- Experience with 3DSecure / E-Commerce acquiring
- Minimum 2 years’ experience within UPF Framework
- Experience with any database engine like (MS SQL, MySQL, MSSQL, Oracle) is an advantage.
- Experience with any modern development language like (C / C++ / C# / F# / Java Delphi/ T-SQL/ Python, Perl).
- Familiarity with any of the following is an advantage: cryptography, ISO8583 protocol, computer networks, Postilion, HSM, Virtual Machines
Qualifications
- B. Tech (Information systems/ Computer Systems) or B.Sc. (Computer Science) or B.Eng. (Electronic / Electronic / Computer)
- Matric or equivalent qualification
- The applicant may be busy with part time studies towards an Honours or a Master’s degree
Special Requirements:
- Willing to work overtime (As an exception when required)
- Perform standby duties; (As an exception when required)
- Must have own and reliable transport.
Desired Skills:
- POS Acquiring
- TermAPP
- Application Builder
- ATM Driving
- 3DSecure
- E-Commerce acquiring