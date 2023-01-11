Senior Business Analyst – Cape Town

A well-established business is seeking to appoint a Senior Business Analyst.

To package the credit submission documents for Credit Committees on behalf of the business origination team.

Qualifications & Experience:

NQF Level 5 Relevant three year qualification; BTech in Credit or Risk Management, Undergraduate Degree in Commercial / Business Sciences / Risk Management / Investment Management

3-5 years Post qualification experience which will typically include the following;

Experience as a Credit Analyst, or relevant credit / lending assessment experience in a commercial or corporate banking environment

Experience in a Financial Services Lending environment

Relationship management experience in a customer facing environment – within an agricultural environment an advantage

Critical Competencies:

Microsoft Office

Knowledge / Experience of financial and business analysis – including the application of analysis tools and systems

Lending / Credit Assessment Principles

Financial and Business Acumen

Customer Service Principles

Accounting Principles

Written and Verbal Communication Skills

Desired Skills:

Credit Analyst

Financial Services Lending environment

Relationship management

