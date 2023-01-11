SENIOR BUSINESS ANALYST – CAPE TOWN – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

SENIOR BUSINESS ANALYST – CAPE TOWN

CLOSING DATE: 17 JANUARY 2023

LOCATION Cape Town

POSITION TYPE Permanent

CLOSING DATE 17 January 2023

SALARY R696 106 CTC Per Annum

TO APPLY Contact Shashi Premraj on shashi@mployglobal

QUALIFYING QUESTIONS FOR APPLICATION:

QUALIFICATIONS

Please indicate your area of specialisation.

Please indicate your highest qualification achieved.

EXPERIENCE

How many years of experience do you have as a Credit Analyst, or relevant credit / lending assessment experience in a commercial or corporate banking environment?

How many years of experience do you have in relationship management within a customer-facing environment?

How many years of experience do you have in a Financial Services Lending environment?

Do you have experience in an agriculutural business environment?

How many years of experience do you have in the assessment, motivation, and packaging of credit applications

JOB PURPOSE

– To package the credit submission documents for Credit Committees on behalf of the business origination team.

– To act as consolidator of inputs from team members in the development of the business case for loan applications – inclusive of working on a team-basis with members of the Origination team in the Provincial Office and the Credit Analysts in Head Office.

Financial Modelling, Analysis & Deal structuring

To provide recommendations on the viability of the loan application based onanalysis and interpretation of, amongst others:o The business caseo Financial statements – inclusive of cash flow projectionso Risk Considerations and Mitigation thereofo Security and Collateral

Development, Social and Environmental Impact considerations

Development, Social and Environmental Impact considerations To provide a first level quality assurance function on the applicable policies and procedures related to the transaction under consideration.

QUALIFICATIONS

– NQF Level 5: or

– Relevant three year qualification;

– BTech in Credit or Risk Management,

– Undergraduate Degree in Commercial / Business Sciences / Risk Management/ Investment Management

EXPERIENCE

– 3-5 years Post qualification experience which will typically include the following;

o Experience as a Credit Analyst, or relevant credit / lending assessment experience in a commercial or corporate banking environmento Experience in a Financial Services Lending environment

o Relationship management experience in a customer facing environment- within an agricultural environment an advantage

JOB DUTIES /RESPONSIBILITIES

Assessment, motivation, and packaging of credit applications

Prepare and package credit applications for customers within the allocated areaof responsibility for pre-credit assessment, using the guidelines, originationprocesses and tools:

– Consolidate inputs from team members in the development of the business casefor loan applications – inclusive of working on a team-basis with members of theOrigination team in the Provincial Office and the Credit Analysts in Head Office.

– Submit all completed applications to the Provincial Manager for sign off.

– Submit the recommended applications to Credit.

– Receive the validation report from the Agriculture Specialist.

– Liaise with Credit Analysts in Head Office Credit to align interpretations ofassessment analysis, norms and policies.

– Present and support applications at credit committee and influence internaldecision-making.

– Ensure that the Commercial Banker and the customer are informed of progressof the application and effectively manage customer expectations in collaborationwith the Commercial Banker.

– Undertake the risk grading of the customer.

– Identify opportunities for cross-selling – including offerings from LBIC.

– Financial Modelling, Analysis & Deal Structuring

– Structure the most optimal transaction based on legal aspects, regulations andthe mandate of the Bank.

– Register the customer profile, and capture the application details and terms, onthe system.

– Scrutinise the application form for completeness including supportingdocumentation in terms of the approved loan guidelines and submits for valuationas applicable.

– Conduct the necessary ITC checks and compile reports accordingly.

– Manage transactions awaiting additional information in consultation with theCommercial Banker.

– Obtain and assess additional information requested by [URL Removed] Relationship Management

– Work closely with the Commercial Banker, Agriculture Specialist: Origination andCredit Division in order to achieve the Provincial Office’s performance objectives.

– Establish good working relationship with Credit and understand creditassessment requirements.

– Attend meetings as and when required to gain a deeper understanding of portfolioand business process and to maximise the deal origination process and provideconstructive feedback to the team in this regard.

– Schedule portfolio discussions to maximise transaction flow and process toaddress areas of concern.

– Resolve customer queries including, completion of loan applications and updatesof account status and general information requests in line with standards ofcustomer service levels and aligned with the Commercial Banker.

– Undertake customer relationship management activities as agreed with theCommercial Banker to ensure a seamless customer service [URL Removed] and Risk Management

– Provide a first level quality assurance function on the applicable internal andexternal statutory requirements, policies and procedures related to thetransaction under consideration.

– Escalate issues of concern or risk to the relevant parties and line management.

CRITICALCOMPETENCIES

– Microsoft Office

– Knowledge / Experience of financial and business analysis – including theapplication of analysis tools and systems

– Lending / Credit Assessment Principles

– Financial and Business Acumen

– Customer Service Principles

– Accounting Principles

– Written and Verbal Communication Skills

Desired Skills:

Financial Modelling

Analysis & Deal structuring

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

LOCATION Cape Town

POSITION TYPE Permanent

CLOSING DATE 17 January 2023

SALARY R696 106 CTC Per Annum

TO APPLY Contact Shashi Premraj on shashi@mployglobal

Learn more/Apply for this position