Senior Developer C# – KwaZulu-Natal Pietermaritzburg North

An exciting role is now available for a Senior Developer. If you are looking for a position where you will have more responsibility and still get to code, then this could be the one! Lots of room for growth and development with international exposure. Our client is looking for someone who can jump right in and move a project along!

Requirements:

Proven proficiency in C# and .NET framework

Exposure to the Salesforce enterprise cloud platform (preferred)

Comfortable with Java

Able to think independently and work without being micro-managed

Confident enough to pick up on errors, suggest solutions and communicate improvements clearly to team members

Agile and adaptable

A relevant tertiary qualification is preferred

An interest in remote sensing technology would be a huge bonus.

Desired Skills:

C#

Java

Project Management

.NET

C#.Net Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Our client is RSA and UK-based and involved in remote sensing technology and more. Join a small team with a great vibe.

