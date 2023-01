Senior Full Stack Developer – Gauteng Pretoria

Our IT Specialist Client is seeking a Software Developer to join their team.

Looking for a Software Developer with at least 3 years’ experience and a BSc Computer Science degree.

Skills needed: MS SQL, C#, Dotnet Core, Angular and MVC.

Must have own vehicle and be fluent in Afrikaans.

Desired Skills:

full stack

developer

programmer

