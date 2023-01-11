Senior Full Stack Developer (.NET)

Jan 11, 2023

Responsible for creating and maintaining software according to business and technical requirements, as well as enhancements and maintenance of existing software.

JOB RESPONSIBILITIES

  • Interpret written business requirements and technical specification documents
  • Develop according to written technical specifications
  • Investigate, analyse and document reported defects
  • Create, document and implement unit test plans, scripts, and test harnesses
  • Create and maintain technical documentation using defined technical documentation templates
  • Perform related duties as assigned
  • Development of new software as well as maintenance and defect identification and correction of existing legacy software
  • Maintain professional conduct
  • Assist in relevant operations/operational functions as required
  • Ensure dress code is in accordance with company Standard Operating Procedures
  • Maintain housekeeping standards on a daily basis

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

  • Matric
  • Related Diploma/Degree
  • 7+ years development experience in a cross section of application environments including MS SQL and C#
  • Minimum of 7+ years Biztalk Development experience

SKILLS REQUIRED

  • Ability to challenge the norm
  • Ability to “think outside the box”/radical thinking/lateral thinking
  • Interpersonal and written communications skills
  • Well-developed time management skills and the ability to work to deadlines and with timetables
  • Analytical thinking and decision making in a complex environment
  • Flexibility and adaptability (Flexibility and innovation in approach)

PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES

  • Attention to detail
  • Team player
  • Self-motivated
  • Driven personality
  • Curiosity
  • Logical thinking and problem solving skills

KNOWLEDGE

  • Coding skills to build software solutions from scratch or enhance existing software

Desired Skills:

  • SQL
  • C#
  • .NET
  • Biztalk

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

