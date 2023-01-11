Senior IT Technician at WebHelp UK

Are you a tech savvy individual with a passion for innovation, helping others and finding ways of working efficiently?

Webhelp is in search of an experienced individual to join our team as our Senior IT Technician, providing IT support and service to enable our Durban contact centre to operate efficiently.

You’ll be joining our fun-loving global community of more than 120,000 passionate people who work across 200 locations in over 60 countries delivering exceptional customer experiences for some of the world’s leading brands. Being a people-first company, we put people at the heart of our business, and this is when everything comes alive.

In this role, you will identify, develop and implement strategies for procedure and technology improvements. You’ll need to work well under pressure adhering to tight deadlines and multiple tasks. Keeping your cool under pressure should be what you’re known for (apart from your in depth knowledge and understanding of all things tech).

We want someone highly responsible and motivated, someone who leads by example and can impart knowledge in an empathic manner. You should be an excellent communicator whether it be raising awareness to stakeholders, pointing out areas of improvement with your team or helping a customer online or telephonically.

If you’re ready to step up to new and rewarding challenges, make this your moment by applying today

What you’ll be doing

Resolving issues assigned from the IT Helpdesk

Diagnosing and resolving faults raised by customers

Supporting the rest of the IT department with internal issues and work on IT projects where required

Ensuring predefined service level targets are met at all times

Liaising with stakeholders within Webhelp, service providers, suppliers and clients to ensure issues are resolved effectively

What you’ll need

IT certification (Advantageous)

An in depth technical understanding of IT services

Ability to support Windows operating systems

Knowledge of networking technologies

IT certification (Advantageous)

Knowledge of any Telephony ACD, Avaya, Aspect, Genesys systems (Desirable)

Proven problem-solving experience in technical areas

Extensive experience of supporting multiple system users in a large business environment

Ability to provide clear and concise communication at all levels within the business

Excellent telephone manner, demonstrating empathy where necessary whilst analysing faults reported from the business via phone and internet

Please note that the appointment will be made in line with the Employment Equity Act, as well as the Company’s EE Plan

Each Webhelper brings a different energy, passion, a unique set of skills and talents. This strand of our DNA sets us apart and is how we enrich customer experience and business solutions for our clients.

After applying, you will be sent a link to complete a quick online chat. We don’t want you to miss out on the opportunity so please check all of folders for the link after applying. Take this opportunity advance your career with our collaborative team of game-changers today.

About The Employer:

Webhelp

Learn more/Apply for this position