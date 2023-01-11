Senior Security Engineer

Senior Security Engineer (FortiGate)- remote

Our client is looking for a Senior Security Engineer to join their team. Reporting to the Technical Manager, the SSE will work fully remotely.

Requirements:

  • A relevant tertiary qualification in IT is preferred
  • At least 3 to 5 years of experience as a Security Engineer
  • Must have experience with FortiGate NGFW and hold the relevant vendor certification (this is NOT negotiable)
  • Must have a superior understanding of routing, BGP, RIP, MPLS and have experience with network design, maintenance, and documentation
  • Proven project management experience
  • Strong planning skills and able to work under pressure
  • Exceptional communication skills at all levels
  • A strong focus on customer service
  • Able to manage and motivate junior team members
  • Flexible and adaptable enough to ensure that deadlines are met
  • Good general business acumen.

Desired Skills:

  • FortiGate
  • Fortinet
  • Routing
  • BGP
  • RIP
  • MPLS
  • cybersecurity
  • firewall management

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Most employees are based in KZN (Durban and Pietermaritzburg) and the team tries to meet up in person monthly, if possible. The business is small but solid and has a strong focus on delivering world-class security solutions to its clients. This is a great opportunity to be a part of a dynamic team working with diverse clients.

