Senior Security Engineer

Senior Security Engineer (FortiGate)- remote

Our client is looking for a Senior Security Engineer to join their team. Reporting to the Technical Manager, the SSE will work fully remotely.

Requirements:

A relevant tertiary qualification in IT is preferred

At least 3 to 5 years of experience as a Security Engineer

Must have experience with FortiGate NGFW and hold the relevant vendor certification (this is NOT negotiable)

Must have a superior understanding of routing, BGP, RIP, MPLS and have experience with network design, maintenance, and documentation

Proven project management experience

Strong planning skills and able to work under pressure

Exceptional communication skills at all levels

A strong focus on customer service

Able to manage and motivate junior team members

Flexible and adaptable enough to ensure that deadlines are met

Good general business acumen.

Desired Skills:

FortiGate

Fortinet

Routing

BGP

RIP

MPLS

cybersecurity

firewall management

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Most employees are based in KZN (Durban and Pietermaritzburg) and the team tries to meet up in person monthly, if possible. The business is small but solid and has a strong focus on delivering world-class security solutions to its clients. This is a great opportunity to be a part of a dynamic team working with diverse clients.

