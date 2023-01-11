Senior Security Engineer – KwaZulu-Natal Midlands & Interior

Senior Security Engineer (FortiGate)- remote
Our client is looking for a Senior Security Engineer to join their team. Reporting to the Technical Manager, the SSE will work fully remotely.
Requirements:
- A relevant tertiary qualification in IT is preferred
- At least 3 to 5 years of experience as a Security Engineer
- Must have experience with FortiGate NGFW and hold the relevant vendor certification (this is NOT negotiable)
- Must have a superior understanding of routing, BGP, RIP, MPLS and have experience with network design, maintenance, and documentation
- Proven project management experience
- Strong planning skills and able to work under pressure
- Exceptional communication skills at all levels
- A strong focus on customer service
- Able to manage and motivate junior team members
- Flexible and adaptable enough to ensure that deadlines are met
- Good general business acumen.
Desired Skills:
- FortiGate
- Fortinet
- Routing
- BGP
- RIP
- MPLS
- cybersecurity
- firewall management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Most employees are based in KZN (Durban and Pietermaritzburg) and the team tries to meet up in person monthly, if possible. The business is small but solid and has a strong focus on delivering world-class security solutions to its clients. This is a great opportunity to be a part of a dynamic team working with diverse clients.