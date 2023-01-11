Shared Service Analyst at WebHelp UK

Webhelp is looking for a dedicated and collaborative Shared Service Analyst (Logistics) to join our inclusive and welcoming team. This full-time shared service analysis role is based in Johannesburg, South Africa and comes with a favourable salary and many excellent benefits.

As a skilled and attentive Shared Service Analyst, you will be responsible for engaging colleagues for the safe and timely return of Webhelp equipment from colleagues’ home environments. You will also be collecting and reporting the data collection and reporting of activities related to Johannesburg logistics functions.

In your first few weeks in this Shared Service Analyst role, you can expect to:

Communicate via phone, text and letter to colleagues to arrange the prompt return of equipment

Provide reliable data for reporting on all logistic activity

Maintain and develop systems for real-time stock control

Use systems to manage stock levels, delivery times and transport costs

Build relationships with 3rd party contractors to ensure efficiencies in terms of process and cost

To apply for this shared service analysis job, you will need a positive outlook, a structured approach and an outstanding customer service background. You will also require the following:

Knowledge of administration, IT systems and Excel

Good stakeholder management and influencing skills

Ability to work independently and collaboratively

Good working knowledge of relevant standards and ways of working

Excellent planning, organisational, decision-making and time management skills

As a vital member of our team and in return for your expertise, inclusive approach and commitment, we will provide a favourable salary and the chance to join a passionate and welcoming team.

After applying, you will be sent a link to complete a quick online chat. We don’t want you to miss out on the opportunity so please check all of folders for the link after applying. Take this opportunity advance your career with our collaborative team of game-changers today.

About The Employer:

Webhelp

