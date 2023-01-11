Software Engineer Splunk – HYBRID – R650 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

A multinational organization that produces luxury cars is on the hunt for a Software Engineer Splunk.

You will be joining a team of IT innovators that work on cutting-edge technical solutions within the automotive industry.

Core understanding of and working experience with:

Some Splunk knowledge and experience

Understanding of BI Tools

Understanding of integration between different technologies

Coordination between development and support environments

Assisting with the business case

Planning and monitoring

Eliciting requirements

Requirements organisation

Which qualifications/experience do you need for the role?

IT Degree and/or relevant qualifications

Minimum of 4 years of experience

Automation experience in PowerShell and Python

Ingest pipelines experience in Cribl

Builds advanced visualizations

JavaScript and/or other programming languages

Reference Number for this position is GZ56312 which is a long-term contract position offering between R530 to R668 Per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

JavaScript

Python

PowerShell

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

