Software Engineer Splunk – HYBRID – R650 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

A multinational organization that produces luxury cars is on the hunt for a Software Engineer Splunk.
You will be joining a team of IT innovators that work on cutting-edge technical solutions within the automotive industry.
Core understanding of and working experience with:
- Some Splunk knowledge and experience
- Understanding of BI Tools
- Understanding of integration between different technologies
- Coordination between development and support environments
- Assisting with the business case
- Planning and monitoring
- Eliciting requirements
- Requirements organisation
Which qualifications/experience do you need for the role?
- IT Degree and/or relevant qualifications
- Minimum of 4 years of experience
- Automation experience in PowerShell and Python
- Ingest pipelines experience in Cribl
- Builds advanced visualizations
- JavaScript and/or other programming languages
Desired Skills:
- JavaScript
- Python
- PowerShell
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree