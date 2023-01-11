Software Engineer Splunk – HYBRID – R650 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

Jan 11, 2023

A multinational organization that produces luxury cars is on the hunt for a Software Engineer Splunk.

You will be joining a team of IT innovators that work on cutting-edge technical solutions within the automotive industry.

Core understanding of and working experience with:

  • Some Splunk knowledge and experience
  • Understanding of BI Tools
  • Understanding of integration between different technologies
  • Coordination between development and support environments
  • Assisting with the business case
  • Planning and monitoring
  • Eliciting requirements
  • Requirements organisation

Which qualifications/experience do you need for the role?

  • IT Degree and/or relevant qualifications
  • Minimum of 4 years of experience
  • Automation experience in PowerShell and Python
  • Ingest pipelines experience in Cribl
  • Builds advanced visualizations
  • JavaScript and/or other programming languages

Reference Number for this position is GZ56312 which is a long-term contract position offering between R530 to R668 Per hour negotiable on experience and ability.

Desired Skills:

  • JavaScript
  • Python
  • PowerShell

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

