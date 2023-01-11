Systems Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

This Company is looking for systems analysts who will play a key role in the successful delivery of new IT solutions and enhancement to existing systems in order to improve business efficiency and productivity

This Company is an international software firm that solves real-world problems with innovative solutions and modern technology stacks. Our experience spans the education, financial services, gaming, insurance, telecoms and public sectors. We maintain our track record by using our vast business domain knowledge and world-class skills to successfully deliver digital solutions for clients.

The complex problems we solve are balanced out by our flexible working culture and flat management structure. Being a part of this Company means working on dynamic project teams, while pursuing your own career growth through our Continuous Learning Programme.

This Company is looking for system analysts to assist with:

? Facilitating and defining system requirements based on business and UX requirements, functional design workshops and in alignment with architectural guidelines

? Making use of technical problem-solving and communication skills as a central contribution to the continued successful delivery of your team

? Analysing system integrations and non-functional requirements, design and document interfaces and web services

? Applying your comprehensive knowledge of existing systems, security measures and data structures to perform impact analysis and determine the feasibility of the proposed solutions

? Performing logical system designs and defining logical data models

? Collaborating and liaising with cross-functional teams to implement changes

? Providing input into quality management plan

? Validating solutions by testing software changes and reviewing test packs

? Performing root cause analysis of system issues by referencing system logs, audit trails, data records and system code and logic

? Identifying and defining reporting methods, procedures and controls to improve monitoring and early detection of issue

Desired Skills:

BCom degree

BSc degree

Systems analyst diploma

Technical software design and analysis

SQL skills to design complex entity relationship diagrams and interrogate data

Diagramming

Modelling

Data analysis tools

Integration testing tools

C#

Python

Java

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position