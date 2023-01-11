Systems Business Analyst at Ntice Search – KwaZulu-Natal Salt Rock

Our client, an IT Services organization, based in Ballito is currently looking for a System’s Business Analyst to join their team on a remote basis!

Role & Responsibilities

Consulting with customers and users to determine the needs of the software system.

Conceptualizing and designing software systems or features to meet customer requirements.

Specifying inputs and formatting outputs to meet users’ needs.

Using applicable techniques such as sampling, model building, and structured analysis, along with accounting principles, to ensure the solution is efficient, cost-effective, and financially feasible.

Developing specifications, wireframes, mock-ups, diagrams, and flowcharts to communicate customer requirements efficiently and accurately to the development team for estimation and build.

Overseeing implementation, coordinating tests, and observing initiation of the system to validate customer requirements.

Monitors project progress by tracking activity; resolving problems; publishing progress reports; recommending actions.

Maintains system protocols by writing and updating procedures.

Provides references for users by writing and maintaining user documentation; providing help desk support; training users.

Qualifications & Minimum Requirements

Any qualification in Computer Science or related field, is not required but advantageous.

Minimum of 5+ years of experience in a similar role

Proficiency in MS Office

Deep understanding of Agile Methodology

Proficiency in JIRA and or Azure Dev-Ops tooling for Tracking requirements

Ability to work with and understand data and the SDLC

Preferred Skills

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Strong organizational skills

Strong analytical skills

Ability to work well in a team

Ability to work with little or no supervision

Excellent time management and tracking skills

Understanding of accounting principles, practices, and procedures

Desired Skills:

Systems

Business

Analyst

Learn more/Apply for this position