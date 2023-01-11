Systems Business Analyst at Ntice Search – KwaZulu-Natal Salt Rock

Our client, an IT Services organization, based in Ballito is currently looking for a System’s Business Analyst to join their team on a remote basis!
Role & Responsibilities
- Consulting with customers and users to determine the needs of the software system.
- Conceptualizing and designing software systems or features to meet customer requirements.
- Specifying inputs and formatting outputs to meet users’ needs.
- Using applicable techniques such as sampling, model building, and structured analysis, along with accounting principles, to ensure the solution is efficient, cost-effective, and financially feasible.
- Developing specifications, wireframes, mock-ups, diagrams, and flowcharts to communicate customer requirements efficiently and accurately to the development team for estimation and build.
- Overseeing implementation, coordinating tests, and observing initiation of the system to validate customer requirements.
- Monitors project progress by tracking activity; resolving problems; publishing progress reports; recommending actions.
- Maintains system protocols by writing and updating procedures.
- Provides references for users by writing and maintaining user documentation; providing help desk support; training users.
Qualifications & Minimum Requirements
- Any qualification in Computer Science or related field, is not required but advantageous.
- Minimum of 5+ years of experience in a similar role
- Proficiency in MS Office
- Deep understanding of Agile Methodology
- Proficiency in JIRA and or Azure Dev-Ops tooling for Tracking requirements
- Ability to work with and understand data and the SDLC
Preferred Skills
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- Strong organizational skills
- Strong analytical skills
- Ability to work well in a team
- Ability to work with little or no supervision
- Excellent time management and tracking skills
- Understanding of accounting principles, practices, and procedures
