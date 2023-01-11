Systems Business Analyst at Ntice Search

Jan 11, 2023

Our client, an IT Services organization, based in Ballito is currently looking for a System’s Business Analyst to join their team on a remote basis!

Role & Responsibilities

  • Consulting with customers and users to determine the needs of the software system.
  • Conceptualizing and designing software systems or features to meet customer requirements.
  • Specifying inputs and formatting outputs to meet users’ needs.
  • Using applicable techniques such as sampling, model building, and structured analysis, along with accounting principles, to ensure the solution is efficient, cost-effective, and financially feasible.
  • Developing specifications, wireframes, mock-ups, diagrams, and flowcharts to communicate customer requirements efficiently and accurately to the development team for estimation and build.
  • Overseeing implementation, coordinating tests, and observing initiation of the system to validate customer requirements.
  • Monitors project progress by tracking activity; resolving problems; publishing progress reports; recommending actions.
  • Maintains system protocols by writing and updating procedures.
  • Provides references for users by writing and maintaining user documentation; providing help desk support; training users.

Qualifications & Minimum Requirements

  • Any qualification in Computer Science or related field, is not required but advantageous.
  • Minimum of 5+ years of experience in a similar role
  • Proficiency in MS Office
  • Deep understanding of Agile Methodology
  • Proficiency in JIRA and or Azure Dev-Ops tooling for Tracking requirements
  • Ability to work with and understand data and the SDLC

Preferred Skills

  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills
  • Strong organizational skills
  • Strong analytical skills
  • Ability to work well in a team
  • Ability to work with little or no supervision
  • Excellent time management and tracking skills
  • Understanding of accounting principles, practices, and procedures

Desired Skills:

  • Systems
  • Business
  • Analyst

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *