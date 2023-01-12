We are looking for an innovative and talented Application Support Specialist, who strives to make a difference in a dynamic environment as part of our efficient and enthusiastic team.
The successful candidate must have a minimum of 4 years’ experience in
- Applications support
- Must have a good understanding and experience using Docker and/or Kubernetes
- SQL scripting knowledge
- Previous banking experience will be beneficial
- In-Depth Microsoft Server Microsoft SQL and web services (IIS) knowledge.
Contract – 12 months
Remote work model
Location preference – South Africa
Desired Skills:
- Application Support
- Docker
- Kubernetes
- SQL Scripting
- Banking
- Microsoft Server