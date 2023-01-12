Application Support Specialist – Remote Remote

Jan 12, 2023

We are looking for an innovative and talented Application Support Specialist, who strives to make a difference in a dynamic environment as part of our efficient and enthusiastic team.
The successful candidate must have a minimum of 4 years’ experience in

  • Applications support
  • Must have a good understanding and experience using Docker and/or Kubernetes
  • SQL scripting knowledge
  • Previous banking experience will be beneficial
  • In-Depth Microsoft Server Microsoft SQL and web services (IIS) knowledge.

Contract – 12 months
Remote work model
Location preference – South Africa

Desired Skills:

  • Application Support
  • Docker
  • Kubernetes
  • SQL Scripting
  • Banking
  • Microsoft Server

