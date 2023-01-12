Application Support Specialist – Remote Remote

We are looking for an innovative and talented Application Support Specialist, who strives to make a difference in a dynamic environment as part of our efficient and enthusiastic team.

The successful candidate must have a minimum of 4 years’ experience in

Applications support

Must have a good understanding and experience using Docker and/or Kubernetes

SQL scripting knowledge

Previous banking experience will be beneficial

In-Depth Microsoft Server Microsoft SQL and web services (IIS) knowledge.

Contract – 12 months

Remote work model

Location preference – South Africa

