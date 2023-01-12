Business Analyst at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

THE Intermediate Business Analyst will work as part of the Business Analysis team, who are responsible for

supporting the design and technical development of new customised solutions built using the Company

Platform. In this role, you will liaise with cross-functional internal teams (including Customer Service and Technical Development) to improve the entire customer experience. This position may require occasional travel.

This is a position in a fast-paced environment; meeting deadlines will require perseverance. Ultimately, a successful Business Analyst should ensure our clients are satisfied with the products we develop for them, in both the short and long term.

DUTIES:

Under the direction of a supervisor, perform research and requirements gathering, process analysis.

investigation of existing functionality; gap analysis; participation in design of new functionality; ensure functionality / products satisfy the client requirements.

Participate in project walkthroughs: business requirements gathering, design walkthrough, functional test plans and implementation sessions.

Prepare details use case descriptions for the development team to implants the solutions key functionality.

Perform product testing to ensure product quality is maintained.

Contribute to the implementation of new products and communicate effectively between internal and external stakeholders to ensure product satisfaction is maintained.

Provide user training.

Build and maintain strong, long-lasting client relationships.

Ensure the timely and successful delivery of our solutions according to customer needs and objectives.

Prepare SLA or other reports required on client account status.

Provide first line support to SLA clients.

Collaborate with development team to create Statements of Work, where required.

Assist with challenging client requests or issue escalations as needed.

Find ways to increase quality of customer service.

The role will also include assisting with the preparation of monthly SLA reports and being the first line of contact for SLA customers with queries, minor change requests or requests to add / change / delete users etc.

Draft Statements of Work for SLA customers.

REQUIREMENTS:

Worked in a performance improvement environment for a minimum of 5 years.

Written product reference documents or use case descriptions for technical teams.

Track record of designing process improvements with technology solutions required.

Can be versatile and can thrive in innovative situations.

.

ATTRIBUTES:

As a high performing professional, you will be a well organised self-starter who can manage your own workload.

You will be expected to be a good team player who can execute tasks as part of an overall programme of work.

Critical to the success of successful candidates will be the ability to develop strong customer relationships to solicit and identify business requirements, address usability concerns, and create detailed use case documentation to hand over to Developers.

This is a multi-faceted role where you will be reporting to multiple stakeholders throughout a project lifecycle.

You will need to be flexible and be able to switch “hats” seamlessly between the multiple projects that you may be part of.

Excellent communicator

Attention to detail

Able to facilitate client meetings.

Able to create high quality work products.

Able to conduct detailed analysis using relevant tools.

Excellent problem-solving skills.

Able to deal in a fast pace and high-pressure environment.

Understands the underlying data requirements to operate digital processes.

Experience of developing business cases.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. Only SA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Business

Analyst

Analysis

Learn more/Apply for this position