Business Intelligence Hybrid Analyst & Developer – Remote Remote

Business Intelligence Hybrid Analyst & Developer – Remote

Role Purpose:

The purpose of this role is to analyse, design, implement and maintain business intelligence solutions in order to provide reporting to business as such enabling informed decision making. The BI Analyst will be required to develop and support business logic using SQL (Both Oracle and Hive SQL) to generate reporting data marts for a variety of requirements. This is to be achieved by forming relationships and continually liaising with subject matter experts from other business areas to understand the data from their respective areas. The expectation is to operate in a hybrid manner, unpacking the business problem and then developing the data solutions to support the business

Qualifications:

3+ year Degree / Diploma in Computer Science

Experience Required

At least 5 years’ experience of development in a business intelligence environment including scripting, reporting & data visualization.

Proficient in data modelling and data mart design.

Highly proficient in SQL (both Oracle SQL and Hive SQL).

Development experience in Power BI or any other visualization tool.

Experience with big data (Hadoop) environments.

Telecommunications experience is a plus.

Worked in environments with large data volumes.

Experience in Microsoft SQL Server Analysis Services (SSAS) would be advantageous.

Confident in engaging with stakeholders.

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills.

Excellent written and spoken English.

Needs to be self-driven.

Strong technology, analytical and communication skills are must-have traits.

Responsibilities:

Design and develop logic for the creation of data marts based on requirements and hand over to the data engineering team for automation.

Develop dashboards and interactive visual reports using Power BI.

Create ad-hoc reports/data extracts from organization database.

Interpret data and develop relevant recommendations based on data analysis findings.

Troubleshoot data issues from the business source systems and provide guidance and/or present solutions to these issues.

Provide guidance and assistance to end user queries.

Participate in design and peer reviews.

Review the impact that possible code changes may have on data marts.

Oversee the integration of data to the data warehouse.

Maintain organizational intellectual property through documenting of solutions on the organization’s wiki platform.

Provide input on the improvement of system maintenance, performance and support initiatives.

Oversee integrity of reports, both when developing new reports as well as when executing existing scripts to ensure data is accurately presented.

Build and maintain solid relationships with business unit stakeholders.

Collaborate with assigned business units to understand their business intelligence needs and devise possible solutions.

Work together with key business unit stakeholders to prioritize projects and data requests.

Be the single point of contact for business intelligence for the assigned business unit.

Arrange regular sessions with customers to inform, educate and facilitate feedback.

Mentor junior staff to ensure that they get opportunities to apply the developer skills that they have learnt.

Desired Skills:

scripting

reporting & data visualization

data modelling and data mart design

Oracle SQL and Hive SQL

Power BI

Hadoop

• Telecommunications

