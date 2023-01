Business Systems Analyst

Our client focuses on enhancing BA sklls in the Finance Sector, seeks to grow their Team.

This team seeks a Business Systems Analyst with extensive experience in the Banking Sector to embark on a 12 month contract.

Strong Integration experience is required.

If you are interested in growing a relationship with a company focesed on BA projects, this may be your chance to showcase your skills.

Desired Skills:

Integration

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

