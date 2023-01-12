C# Developer

Jan 12, 2023

Strong organizational, analytical, and problem-solving skills, with the ability to balance multiple tasks with high attention to detail is required.

Experience, skill and capability

  • A bachelor’s degree in computer programming, computer science, information technology or similar
  • .Net Core 5 or higher (minimum of 3 years’ experience)
  • Angular 9 or higher
  • SQL
  • Git knowledge
  • Azure DevOps
  • Azure Cloud technologies
  • Good understanding of OOP principles
  • Experience developing and securing RESTful API’s
  • Experience with CI/CD

Desired Skills:

  • azure
  • C#
  • .NET

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Siritech is looking for a C# Developer who has some experience with Angular 9 or higher.

