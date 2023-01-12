C# Developer – Gauteng Sandown

Strong organizational, analytical, and problem-solving skills, with the ability to balance multiple tasks with high attention to detail is required.
Experience, skill and capability
- A bachelor’s degree in computer programming, computer science, information technology or similar
- .Net Core 5 or higher (minimum of 3 years’ experience)
- Angular 9 or higher
- SQL
- Git knowledge
- Azure DevOps
- Azure Cloud technologies
- Good understanding of OOP principles
- Experience developing and securing RESTful API’s
- Experience with CI/CD
Desired Skills:
- azure
- C#
- .NET
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Siritech is looking for a C# Developer who has some experience with Angular 9 or higher.