C# Developer – Gauteng Sandown

Strong organizational, analytical, and problem-solving skills, with the ability to balance multiple tasks with high attention to detail is required.

Experience, skill and capability

A bachelor’s degree in computer programming, computer science, information technology or similar

.Net Core 5 or higher (minimum of 3 years’ experience)

Angular 9 or higher

SQL

Git knowledge

Azure DevOps

Azure Cloud technologies

Good understanding of OOP principles

Experience developing and securing RESTful API’s

Experience with CI/CD

Desired Skills:

azure

C#

.NET

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Siritech is looking for a C# Developer who has some experience with Angular 9 or higher.

