Cyber Security Specialist

The Cyber Security Specialist is responsible for Cyber Security-related operations in the business.

The incumbent will be responsible for safeguarding information systems, protecting systems by defining access privileges, control structures, and resources, and implementing security improvements.

Key responsibilities will include:

Provide support for business infrastructure maintenance.

Conducting troubleshooting exercises to ensure that potential risks are mitigated.

Implementing and maintaining security solutions.

Next-Gen XDR Anti-Virus Administration and monitoring.

Dark Trace Detect and Respond administration, monitoring, and email monitoring.

Internal Firewall Administration and Monitoring.

Email born threats, blocking of mail addresses or domains.

Investigating domains and files in a sandbox environment.

Management and monitoring of backups.

Blocking of malicious web domains.

Investigation of high-impact incidents for Cyber Security / Malware.

Administration of policies for Anti-Virus, Web Access, and internal Firewall.

M365 and Azure tenant administration.

Global Admin for the tenant in absence of the Infrastructure lead.

Performing administrative and monitoring tasks to configure, monitor, and sustain infrastructure security.

Conducting Microsoft exchange administration – mailboxes and distribution groups.

Conducting Active Directory administration.

user IDs, computer accounts, security groups, and assign user rights.

Azure Active Directory administration.

Creating and maintaining site documentation (SOPs and guidelines)

Conducting project management when required.

Researching into innovations in Cyber Security scope.

Threat Intelligence and Research.

Monthly Security Patching – Server level.

Remote Plus Administration.

Administration of Mimecast Email Gateway.

Conducting POCs of security-related software/hardware.

Maintenance of security-related firmware. Software and devices.

Ability to detect insecure features and malicious activities within our networks and infrastructure.

Ability to implement customized application security assessments for client-based asset risk, and corporate policy compliance as well as conduct vulnerability assessments.

Intrinsic Qualities:

Good work ethics.

Willingness to learn.

Ability to work under strenuous pressure.

Must be a team player.

Adherence to safety at all times.

Skills in communication, negotiation, and writing.

Planning and organizing.

Qualifications & Experience:

National Diploma/ B Degree in Computer Science, information systems, or related field.

Proficient with MS Office Package (MS Excel, MS Word, and MS PowerPoint).

CompTIA Security+ Certified.

CompTIA Advanced Security Practitioner (CASP+) certified.

CompTIA Operations Specialist (A+ and Network+ Certified) will be an advantage.

Proven work experience as a Cyber Security Specialist or similar role.

Must have 6 – 10 years of working experience.

Desired Skills:

Planning And Organising

Communication

Negotiation

good team player

Cyber Security

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Red Ember is currently recruiting a Cyber Security Specialist to be based at a company in Limpopo.

