- The Cyber Security Specialist is responsible for Cyber Security-related operations in the business.
- The incumbent will be responsible for safeguarding information systems, protecting systems by defining access privileges, control structures, and resources, and implementing security improvements.
Key responsibilities will include:
- Provide support for business infrastructure maintenance.
- Conducting troubleshooting exercises to ensure that potential risks are mitigated.
- Implementing and maintaining security solutions.
- Next-Gen XDR Anti-Virus Administration and monitoring.
- Dark Trace Detect and Respond administration, monitoring, and email monitoring.
- Internal Firewall Administration and Monitoring.
- Email born threats, blocking of mail addresses or domains.
- Investigating domains and files in a sandbox environment.
- Management and monitoring of backups.
- Blocking of malicious web domains.
- Investigation of high-impact incidents for Cyber Security / Malware.
- Administration of policies for Anti-Virus, Web Access, and internal Firewall.
- M365 and Azure tenant administration.
- Global Admin for the tenant in absence of the Infrastructure lead.
- Performing administrative and monitoring tasks to configure, monitor, and sustain infrastructure security.
- Conducting Microsoft exchange administration – mailboxes and distribution groups.
- Conducting Active Directory administration.
- user IDs, computer accounts, security groups, and assign user rights.
- Azure Active Directory administration.
- Creating and maintaining site documentation (SOPs and guidelines)
- Conducting project management when required.
- Researching into innovations in Cyber Security scope.
- Threat Intelligence and Research.
- Monthly Security Patching – Server level.
- Remote Plus Administration.
- Administration of Mimecast Email Gateway.
- Conducting POCs of security-related software/hardware.
- Maintenance of security-related firmware. Software and devices.
- Ability to detect insecure features and malicious activities within our networks and infrastructure.
- Ability to implement customized application security assessments for client-based asset risk, and corporate policy compliance as well as conduct vulnerability assessments.
Intrinsic Qualities:
- Good work ethics.
- Willingness to learn.
- Ability to work under strenuous pressure.
- Must be a team player.
- Adherence to safety at all times.
- Skills in communication, negotiation, and writing.
- Planning and organizing.
Qualifications & Experience:
- National Diploma/ B Degree in Computer Science, information systems, or related field.
- Proficient with MS Office Package (MS Excel, MS Word, and MS PowerPoint).
- CompTIA Security+ Certified.
- CompTIA Advanced Security Practitioner (CASP+) certified.
- CompTIA Operations Specialist (A+ and Network+ Certified) will be an advantage.
- Proven work experience as a Cyber Security Specialist or similar role.
- Must have 6 – 10 years of working experience.
Desired Skills:
- Planning And Organising
- Communication
- Negotiation
- good team player
- Cyber Security
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Red Ember is currently recruiting a Cyber Security Specialist to be based at a company in Limpopo.