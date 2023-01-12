Cyber Security Specialist – Limpopo Phalaborwa

Jan 12, 2023

  • The Cyber Security Specialist is responsible for Cyber Security-related operations in the business.
  • The incumbent will be responsible for safeguarding information systems, protecting systems by defining access privileges, control structures, and resources, and implementing security improvements.

Key responsibilities will include:

  • Provide support for business infrastructure maintenance.
  • Conducting troubleshooting exercises to ensure that potential risks are mitigated.
  • Implementing and maintaining security solutions.
  • Next-Gen XDR Anti-Virus Administration and monitoring.
  • Dark Trace Detect and Respond administration, monitoring, and email monitoring.
  • Internal Firewall Administration and Monitoring.
  • Email born threats, blocking of mail addresses or domains.
  • Investigating domains and files in a sandbox environment.
  • Management and monitoring of backups.
  • Blocking of malicious web domains.
  • Investigation of high-impact incidents for Cyber Security / Malware.
  • Administration of policies for Anti-Virus, Web Access, and internal Firewall.
  • M365 and Azure tenant administration.
  • Global Admin for the tenant in absence of the Infrastructure lead.
  • Performing administrative and monitoring tasks to configure, monitor, and sustain infrastructure security.
  • Conducting Microsoft exchange administration – mailboxes and distribution groups.
  • Conducting Active Directory administration.
  • user IDs, computer accounts, security groups, and assign user rights.
  • Azure Active Directory administration.
  • Creating and maintaining site documentation (SOPs and guidelines)
  • Conducting project management when required.
  • Researching into innovations in Cyber Security scope.
  • Threat Intelligence and Research.
  • Monthly Security Patching – Server level.
  • Remote Plus Administration.
  • Administration of Mimecast Email Gateway.
  • Conducting POCs of security-related software/hardware.
  • Maintenance of security-related firmware. Software and devices.
  • Ability to detect insecure features and malicious activities within our networks and infrastructure.
  • Ability to implement customized application security assessments for client-based asset risk, and corporate policy compliance as well as conduct vulnerability assessments.

Intrinsic Qualities:

  • Good work ethics.
  • Willingness to learn.
  • Ability to work under strenuous pressure.
  • Must be a team player.
  • Adherence to safety at all times.
  • Skills in communication, negotiation, and writing.
  • Planning and organizing.

Qualifications & Experience:

  • National Diploma/ B Degree in Computer Science, information systems, or related field.
  • Proficient with MS Office Package (MS Excel, MS Word, and MS PowerPoint).
  • CompTIA Security+ Certified.
  • CompTIA Advanced Security Practitioner (CASP+) certified.
  • CompTIA Operations Specialist (A+ and Network+ Certified) will be an advantage.
  • Proven work experience as a Cyber Security Specialist or similar role.
  • Must have 6 – 10 years of working experience.

Desired Skills:

  • Planning And Organising
  • Communication
  • Negotiation
  • good team player
  • Cyber Security

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Red Ember is currently recruiting a Cyber Security Specialist to be based at a company in Limpopo.

