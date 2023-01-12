Data Analyst

Objective of this Scope of Work

The main purpose of this position is the end-to-end data analysis processes of the ERP Roadmap Programme. The data analyst will cover the processes for the Business Process Re-Engineering deliverable for the HCM Cloud Solution Project

Scope of Services Definition

The successful candidate will be responsible for the following key performance

areas:

Desired Skills:

Information Lifecycle Management (ILM)

Data Quality tools

Facilitation skills

Quality orientation

Negotiation skills

Facilitation of workshops skills

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Minimum qualification required:

– B degree or equivalent (e.g., BCom Informatics, BSc Information Systems, BSc Informatics, BTech); and

– Data Management Certification (e.g. DAMA CDMP) will be an added advantage

– Minimum eight years’ experience in business analysis; and

– Solid exposure to Agile methodology.

– Advanced knowledge of Information Management Business Analysis (minimum of 5 years’ experience in Information Management).

Competencies

– Knowledge of the Information Lifecycle Management (ILM) (essential)

– Basic software applications (e.g., Microsoft (MS) Word, MS Excel, MS PowerPoint, Internet and e-mail) (essential)

– Skilled in using Data Quality tools (required)

– Analytical thinking

– Understand and analyse business processes

– Communication skills (verbal and written)

– Facilitation skills

– Quality orientation

– Negotiation skills

– Interpersonal relationship building and maintaining skills

– Facilitation of workshops skills

– To build customer loyalty

– Strong team player

– Motivated self-starter

– Enterprising

Key deliverables:

