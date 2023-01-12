Data Analyst – Gauteng Marlboro

Jan 12, 2023

Our client within the retail space are looking for a Data Analyst to join their dynamic team.

Focal Points:

  • 3 year related degree (In a quantitative field i.e.: Data, Finance, Economics etc.)
  • Post graduate qualification (advantageous)
  • 1 – 4 experience in Data analytics. A high level of mathematical ability and experience in SAS, SQL and Python.
  • Proficient in Microsoft Office/Google Workspace.
  • AWS experience advantage

Competencies

  • Conduct full lifecycle analysis to include requirements, activities and design.
  • Monitor performance and quality control plans to identify improvements
  • Follow processes to ensure execution of relevant data application requirements for various business needs
  • Appraise yourself on business definitions and apply this consistently within all reporting projects
  • Manage own time, capacity and resourcing to ensure accurate, complete, timely and consistent delivery on management and business reporting
  • Execute on administration tasks required on projects or initiatives
  • Monitor and maintain data environments and projects
  • Conduct quality control and auditing of reports to ensure accurate and appropriate use of data prior to handing over to end user
  • Implement actions to rectify gaps identified in QA and auditing process
  • Contribute to discussions that enable enhancement of data reporting
  • Work directly with team members and business users to resolve data conflicts and inappropriate data usage.
  • Monitor reports to alert or identify when errors occur and communicate to business should there be a requirement
  • Take action to rectify and find resolution to errors that have been identified during the monitoring process
  • Prepare and present potential technical solutions and innovations and advising the business on the technical and business value of the proposition with appropriate trade-offs.
  • Interpret data, analyze results using statistical techniques and provide ongoing reports
  • Develop and implement databases, data collection systems, data analytics and other strategies that optimize statistical efficiency and quality
  • Acquire data from primary or secondary data sources and maintain databases/data systems
  • Identify, analyze, and interpret trends or patterns in complex data sets
  • Filter and “clean” data by reviewing computer reports, printouts, and performance indicators to locate and correct code problems
  • Work with management to prioritize business and information needs
  • Utilise skill to convert complex information into understandable formats to create relevant business reports
  • Develop and distribute reporting as per agreed requirement for clients and organisation.
  • Provide relevant reporting for all stakeholder needs as per agreed timeframes ie: weekly, monthly etc
  • Ensure end to end data processes enable the accurate view of data to end business user.
  • Filter through extensive business data sources to ensure data is sourced from most accurate source and translated into reports that is understandable to the end user.
  • Ensure that the same data sources are used to result in consistent data outputs
  • Document and gain sign off for business user requirement documents
  • Implement of reporting requirement/project to ensure customer needs are met
  • Monitor reporting deliverables to ensure alignment to business SLA.
  • Translate meta-data into explanatory report and visuals for easy understanding to end user.
  • Coordinate and ensure that all data reporting projects are designed, scoped and delivered to meet the needs of the business.
  • Design solutions for new, changed or upgrade requirements.
  • Collaborate with subject matter experts and data analytics team to select the relevant sources of data and information.
  • Exercise diligence when granting permissions to all dashboards, reports, graph etc. developed

Desired Skills:

  • Data Analyst
  • AWS
  • SAS
  • SQL
  • Python
  • Data Analytics

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

