Data Analyst – Gauteng Marlboro

Our client within the retail space are looking for a Data Analyst to join their dynamic team.
Focal Points:
- 3 year related degree (In a quantitative field i.e.: Data, Finance, Economics etc.)
- Post graduate qualification (advantageous)
- 1 – 4 experience in Data analytics. A high level of mathematical ability and experience in SAS, SQL and Python.
- Proficient in Microsoft Office/Google Workspace.
- AWS experience advantage
Competencies
- Conduct full lifecycle analysis to include requirements, activities and design.
- Monitor performance and quality control plans to identify improvements
- Follow processes to ensure execution of relevant data application requirements for various business needs
- Appraise yourself on business definitions and apply this consistently within all reporting projects
- Manage own time, capacity and resourcing to ensure accurate, complete, timely and consistent delivery on management and business reporting
- Execute on administration tasks required on projects or initiatives
- Monitor and maintain data environments and projects
- Conduct quality control and auditing of reports to ensure accurate and appropriate use of data prior to handing over to end user
- Implement actions to rectify gaps identified in QA and auditing process
- Contribute to discussions that enable enhancement of data reporting
- Work directly with team members and business users to resolve data conflicts and inappropriate data usage.
- Monitor reports to alert or identify when errors occur and communicate to business should there be a requirement
- Take action to rectify and find resolution to errors that have been identified during the monitoring process
- Prepare and present potential technical solutions and innovations and advising the business on the technical and business value of the proposition with appropriate trade-offs.
- Interpret data, analyze results using statistical techniques and provide ongoing reports
- Develop and implement databases, data collection systems, data analytics and other strategies that optimize statistical efficiency and quality
- Acquire data from primary or secondary data sources and maintain databases/data systems
- Identify, analyze, and interpret trends or patterns in complex data sets
- Filter and “clean” data by reviewing computer reports, printouts, and performance indicators to locate and correct code problems
- Work with management to prioritize business and information needs
- Utilise skill to convert complex information into understandable formats to create relevant business reports
- Develop and distribute reporting as per agreed requirement for clients and organisation.
- Provide relevant reporting for all stakeholder needs as per agreed timeframes ie: weekly, monthly etc
- Ensure end to end data processes enable the accurate view of data to end business user.
- Filter through extensive business data sources to ensure data is sourced from most accurate source and translated into reports that is understandable to the end user.
- Ensure that the same data sources are used to result in consistent data outputs
- Document and gain sign off for business user requirement documents
- Implement of reporting requirement/project to ensure customer needs are met
- Monitor reporting deliverables to ensure alignment to business SLA.
- Translate meta-data into explanatory report and visuals for easy understanding to end user.
- Coordinate and ensure that all data reporting projects are designed, scoped and delivered to meet the needs of the business.
- Design solutions for new, changed or upgrade requirements.
- Collaborate with subject matter experts and data analytics team to select the relevant sources of data and information.
- Exercise diligence when granting permissions to all dashboards, reports, graph etc. developed
