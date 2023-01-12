Data Analyst – Gauteng Marlboro

Our client within the retail space are looking for a Data Analyst to join their dynamic team.

Focal Points:

3 year related degree (In a quantitative field i.e.: Data, Finance, Economics etc.)

Post graduate qualification (advantageous)

1 – 4 experience in Data analytics. A high level of mathematical ability and experience in SAS, SQL and Python.

Proficient in Microsoft Office/Google Workspace.

AWS experience advantage

Competencies

Conduct full lifecycle analysis to include requirements, activities and design.

Monitor performance and quality control plans to identify improvements

Follow processes to ensure execution of relevant data application requirements for various business needs

Appraise yourself on business definitions and apply this consistently within all reporting projects

Manage own time, capacity and resourcing to ensure accurate, complete, timely and consistent delivery on management and business reporting

Execute on administration tasks required on projects or initiatives

Monitor and maintain data environments and projects

Conduct quality control and auditing of reports to ensure accurate and appropriate use of data prior to handing over to end user

Implement actions to rectify gaps identified in QA and auditing process

Contribute to discussions that enable enhancement of data reporting

Work directly with team members and business users to resolve data conflicts and inappropriate data usage.

Monitor reports to alert or identify when errors occur and communicate to business should there be a requirement

Take action to rectify and find resolution to errors that have been identified during the monitoring process

Prepare and present potential technical solutions and innovations and advising the business on the technical and business value of the proposition with appropriate trade-offs.

Interpret data, analyze results using statistical techniques and provide ongoing reports

Develop and implement databases, data collection systems, data analytics and other strategies that optimize statistical efficiency and quality

Acquire data from primary or secondary data sources and maintain databases/data systems

Identify, analyze, and interpret trends or patterns in complex data sets

Filter and “clean” data by reviewing computer reports, printouts, and performance indicators to locate and correct code problems

Work with management to prioritize business and information needs

Utilise skill to convert complex information into understandable formats to create relevant business reports

Develop and distribute reporting as per agreed requirement for clients and organisation.

Provide relevant reporting for all stakeholder needs as per agreed timeframes ie: weekly, monthly etc

Ensure end to end data processes enable the accurate view of data to end business user.

Filter through extensive business data sources to ensure data is sourced from most accurate source and translated into reports that is understandable to the end user.

Ensure that the same data sources are used to result in consistent data outputs

Document and gain sign off for business user requirement documents

Implement of reporting requirement/project to ensure customer needs are met

Monitor reporting deliverables to ensure alignment to business SLA.

Translate meta-data into explanatory report and visuals for easy understanding to end user.

Coordinate and ensure that all data reporting projects are designed, scoped and delivered to meet the needs of the business.

Design solutions for new, changed or upgrade requirements.

Collaborate with subject matter experts and data analytics team to select the relevant sources of data and information.

Exercise diligence when granting permissions to all dashboards, reports, graph etc. developed

