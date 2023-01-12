Our client in the Marketing Industry based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ a Data Scientist.
An awesome career opportunity awaits.
Requirements:
- 3 – 5 years minimum experience in a research environment.
- Honours Degree level qualification – Statistics/Mathematics/Engineering.
- Meticulous attention to detail.
- Ability to work under pressure.
- Ability to prioritise and multitask.
- Team player.
- Self-disciplined.
- Deadline driven.
- Excel proficiency a must.
- Experience with programming languages.
- SQL, SAS, SPSS, Power BI proficiency advantageous.
Responsibilities:
- Designing of adequate samples, surveys, methodologies and universe structures for new project during project setup phase.
- Evaluate universe and sample designs for existing projects and implement changes where necessary.
- Assist with complex data investigations and analysis within the department.
- Consultations with relevant departments to solve data-related challenges.
- Provide guidance to the correct use of reported data.
- Set up and review data verification methods to optimize processes.
- Assist with designing more efficient production processes.
- Manage and implement data restatements for relevant projects.
- Assist with building data models, data visuals as well as complex calculations using tools provided.
- Any other related tasks that may arise from time to time.
- Monitor and follow up on timelines for assigned projects.
- Assist with project setups where applicable.
- Receive and delegate project specific requests from internal departments.
- Data review and sign off.
- Report generation and updates.
Please note should you not receive a response within two weeks of applying please consider your application unsuccessful.
