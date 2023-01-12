Data Scientist – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Jan 12, 2023

Our client in the Marketing Industry based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ a Data Scientist.

An awesome career opportunity awaits.

Requirements:

  • 3 – 5 years minimum experience in a research environment.

  • Honours Degree level qualification – Statistics/Mathematics/Engineering.

  • Meticulous attention to detail.

  • Ability to work under pressure.

  • Ability to prioritise and multitask.

  • Team player.

  • Self-disciplined.

  • Deadline driven.

  • Excel proficiency a must.

  • Experience with programming languages.

  • SQL, SAS, SPSS, Power BI proficiency advantageous.

Responsibilities:

  • Designing of adequate samples, surveys, methodologies and universe structures for new project during project setup phase.

  • Evaluate universe and sample designs for existing projects and implement changes where necessary.

  • Assist with complex data investigations and analysis within the department.

  • Consultations with relevant departments to solve data-related challenges.

  • Provide guidance to the correct use of reported data.

  • Set up and review data verification methods to optimize processes.

  • Assist with designing more efficient production processes.

  • Manage and implement data restatements for relevant projects.

  • Assist with building data models, data visuals as well as complex calculations using tools provided.

  • Any other related tasks that may arise from time to time.

  • Monitor and follow up on timelines for assigned projects.

  • Assist with project setups where applicable.

  • Receive and delegate project specific requests from internal departments.

  • Data review and sign off.

  • Report generation and updates.

Please note should you not receive a response within two weeks of applying please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • Analysis
  • Data
  • Engineering
  • Excel
  • Marketing
  • Report Writing
  • Reporting

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *