Data Warehouse Consultant at RecruiTech – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

A remote work opportunity exists for a Data Warehouse and Cloud Consultant for a large South African Data Analytics division of a multinational company. You will be working on exciting international and local projects.

You will be responsible for handling the delivery of data and information relating to the business intelligence of various clients. You will be designing, developing, and maintaining data warehouse and analytics architecture to meet the clients’ business analysis and reporting needs.

Responsibilities:

Data Provisioning, cloud and on-prem data platforms

Building efficient Data Warehouse solutions

Project management

Requirements:

2+ years of experience in building Data Warehouse solutions

Completed study of IT, Business Informatics or comparable studies

Required skills: Data Warehouse Theory, SQL, ETL/ELT, Project Management

Advantageous Skills: SSIS/SSAS, MS Azure, Snowflake, SAP BW, Qlik, Power BI

Excellent communication and presentation skills

2+ years professional experience in consulting clients (advantageous)

Very good knowledge of English; German skills are a plus but not a must

Please send your CV to [Email Address Removed] or for more information, contact us on [Phone Number Removed]; (VoIP) or [Phone Number Removed];.

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

