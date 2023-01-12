Data Warehouse Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

Our client is a digital content business focused on the mobile phone user.

They are the creators and owners of Baseplay streaming services, where users can enjoy a

wide range of games, music and video content from their phone. The freemium model offers

access to limited content for free or to subscribe for unlimited entertainment, without ads.

The goal for the company is to be within the top 3 in each market we operate, by mastering

the entirety of the value chain, from online advertising to mobile billing technologies.

Basebone have been running successfully for over a decade and we are proud to be the

market leaders in South Africa and Kenya. They have 50+ talented staff with a global

presence having offices in London, Marbella, Cape Town and Nicosia. For more information

on our company please visit us at [URL Removed]

Core responsibilities will include but are not limited to the following:

? Design and implement the model of the data warehouse

? Design and implement ETL processes

? Document the designs to improve future change processes

? Support the operation of the data warehouse and monitor performance

? Provide technical leadership regarding the use and design of the data warehouse.

? Design data models and define both logical and physical models.

? Document the data warehouse.

? Prepare plans for all ETL procedures and architectures.

? Analyze various data warehouse objects.

? Prepare ad hoc queries for both technical and business teams.

? Monitor data warehouse work and provide subject matter expertise.

? Provide support to teams in all technical matters regarding the data warehouse.

Qualifications and Experience:

? 5+ years of relevant experience

? Excellent knowledge of SQL, especially complex aggregation querying

? Knowledge of postgresql and greenplum database systems

? Experience supporting business and technical teams in using a data warehouse

? Time-management skills and the ability to establish reasonable and attainable

deadlines

? Experience with Linux, bash and command line tools

? Ability to prioritize and manage several milestones and projects efficiently

? Professional written and interpersonal skills are essential when communicating with

users

? Fluent English and good verbal and written communication skills.

? Experience with PHP and or Python will be an advantage

Desired Skills:

Extract Transform Load (ETL)

Linux

postgreSQL

