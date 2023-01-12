DB2 Database Administrator

Jump straight back into the field with this contract!!
Our client seeks the expertise of a DB2 Administrator for a 6 month contract in Johannesburg.
A minimum of 3 years’ experience is required.
Responsibilities include:
- Offer DBA DB2 support for application development team.
- Ensure integrity, availability and performance of DB2 database systems by providing technical support and maintenance.
- Monitor database performance and recommend improvements for operational efficiency.
- Assist in capacity planning, space management and data maintenance activities for database system.
- Perform database enhancement and modification as per the requirements.
- Perform database recovery and backup tasks on daily and weekly basis.
- Develop and maintain patches for database environments.
- Identify and recommend database techniques to support business needs.
- Assist in implementation of new features and program fixes in databases.
- Maintain database security and disaster recovery procedures.
- Perform troubleshooting and maintenance of multiple databases.
- Resolve any database issues in accurate and timely fashion.
- Monitor databases regularly to check for any errors such as existing locks and failed updates.
- Oversee utilization of data and log files.
- Manage database logins and permissions for users.
Desired Skills:
- DB2
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years