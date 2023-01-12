DB2 Database Administrator

Jump straight back into the field with this contract!!

Our client seeks the expertise of a DB2 Administrator for a 6 month contract in Johannesburg.

A minimum of 3 years’ experience is required.

Responsibilities include:

Offer DBA DB2 support for application development team.

Ensure integrity, availability and performance of DB2 database systems by providing technical support and maintenance.

Monitor database performance and recommend improvements for operational efficiency.

Assist in capacity planning, space management and data maintenance activities for database system.

Perform database enhancement and modification as per the requirements.

Perform database recovery and backup tasks on daily and weekly basis.

Develop and maintain patches for database environments.

Identify and recommend database techniques to support business needs.

Assist in implementation of new features and program fixes in databases.

Maintain database security and disaster recovery procedures.

Perform troubleshooting and maintenance of multiple databases.

Resolve any database issues in accurate and timely fashion.

Monitor databases regularly to check for any errors such as existing locks and failed updates.

Oversee utilization of data and log files.

Manage database logins and permissions for users.

Desired Skills:

DB2

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

