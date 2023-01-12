DB2 Database Administrator

Jan 12, 2023

Jump straight back into the field with this contract!!

Our client seeks the expertise of a DB2 Administrator for a 6 month contract in Johannesburg.

A minimum of 3 years’ experience is required.

Responsibilities include:

  • Offer DBA DB2 support for application development team.
  • Ensure integrity, availability and performance of DB2 database systems by providing technical support and maintenance.
  • Monitor database performance and recommend improvements for operational efficiency.
  • Assist in capacity planning, space management and data maintenance activities for database system.
  • Perform database enhancement and modification as per the requirements.
  • Perform database recovery and backup tasks on daily and weekly basis.
  • Develop and maintain patches for database environments.
  • Identify and recommend database techniques to support business needs.
  • Assist in implementation of new features and program fixes in databases.
  • Maintain database security and disaster recovery procedures.
  • Perform troubleshooting and maintenance of multiple databases.
  • Resolve any database issues in accurate and timely fashion.
  • Monitor databases regularly to check for any errors such as existing locks and failed updates.
  • Oversee utilization of data and log files.
  • Manage database logins and permissions for users.

Desired Skills:

  • DB2

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *