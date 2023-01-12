eSIM market to hit $16bn by 2027

The value of the global eSIM market will increase from $4,7-billion in 2023, to $16,3-billion by 2027, according to a new Juniper Research study.

The new report offers the most comprehensive analysis of the eSIMs (embedded SIMs) market available today.

Increasing by an impressive 249%, the market will be driven by the adoption of eSIM-enabled consumer devices, as seen in Apple’s recent release of the eSIM-only iPhone 14; triggering accelerated operator support.

eSIMs are embedded within devices; enabling devices and sensors to seamlessly switch between network operator profiles.